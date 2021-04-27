The high pressure ridge is building more today, just off to the west of the area today. There are some mid-level and high clouds riding over the top of the ridge and dropping thru our area this morning, but I think we will see a mostly sunny afternoon with westerly winds 4-8 and a high near 66. The marine clouds move in tonight, calm winds, patchy fog possible, lows near 44.
The ridge will hang in there tomorrow and we see another day with relatively light winds and a high in the mid 60 with partly sunny skies tomorrow. We can expect increasing clouds tomorrow night as a weak front approaches, southerly winds, lows near 46.
Friday looks cloudy with some rain likely, winds southerly 8-12, highs near 59, mostly cloudy Friday night, the rain chance eases, lows near 45. We still see a slight chance of rain Saturday morning that transitions to scattered showers behind the front. The chance of showers lingers Saturday night then become more widely scattered Sunday, highs near 57, lows near 42.
Next week looks a little unsettled as some weak disturbances race through and give us some clouds and a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, highs near 59, lows near 43.
Tillamook County COVID report
Our total case count now stands at 613 cases with the additional 11 cases over the weekend and another 7 this week. We have had 14,482 negative test results to date and 27 hospitalizations and 3 COVID related deaths.
As you likely heard yesterday, the Governor changed this week from being a “Warning Week”, to a “Movement Week”. The number of hospitalizations continue to climb above the 300 threshold she had previously set, the count yesterday was 328. We have been fortunate in Tillamook County as it appears we peaked last week with this newest surge and now our case numbers are falling, and though there were 15 other counties being elevated into the Extreme Risk Category, we have been dropped into the Moderate Category effective Friday (4/30), we had been at High Risk.
What this means is we now need to be even more vigilant as all the counties surrounding ours are at higher level than us, many to Extreme, making Tillamook a good place to visit over the weekend and into next week. Continue to take all the recommended precautions: wear a mask, keep 6” away from those not in your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, and if you haven’t yet, log on and get your shot appointment scheduled at www.tillamookchc.org. This will all help keep our numbers from climbing again!
A Vaccine Report
As of 4/27 there have been 11,636 people (44%) that have received their first dose and 7,765 people (29%) fully vaccinated. We have been asked about adverse reactions in Tillamook County from the vaccines. So far there have only been 4 out of the 11,636 shots, or 0.03437%.
We now have all three vaccine types in Tillamook County, the Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and now we have added Pfizer which is the only vaccine that can be given to 16 and 17 year olds. When you schedule online the clinic name (location) will include the vaccine type and the minimum age required for that clinic.
We are working with the school districts and there will now be a Pfizer Clinic at the Fairgrounds on May 4th and 5th for 16-17yo and their families, for all school districts. We are also working on scheduling another one on May 12th as well, still tentative at this point.
For those that were waiting for the Johnson and Johnson, we have scheduled clinics on May 4th and 5th as well, and tentatively for May 12th, again, check online at www.tillamookchc.org.
Just a reminder that these vaccines are all free, no insurance is needed though if you can provide insurance information, the providers can bill the insurance for a small administration fee. This will not cause any cost to the individual. The small fee helps us cover the cost of covering these free clinics. They also do not check proof of immigration status and a social security number is not required. If you have trouble with the online registration tool, or don’t have computer access, you can call 503-842-3914 for assistance.
I will leave you with a few thoughts and observations. Cases among individuals 65 and older have decreased. The reason is this group has the highest vaccination rate (75.31% as of 4/7/21). The largest increase in hospitalizations is now occurring in the 50-54 age group followed by the 35-49 group. The major common denominators are, unvaccinated, younger and no underlying health conditions. Lastly, I heard this morning there is now a college in Portland that will require proof of being fully vaccinated at registration. I suspect we will start seeing more and more of this requirement in other areas as well.
