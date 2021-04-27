High pressure continues to build in just west of the area and will bring fair, dry, and mild conditions thru Thursday. So, look for partly sunny skies today, highs in the upper 50s, then tomorrow partly sunny and the high up into the mid 60s as the high starts to drift inland. We likely see some patchy fog each night with calm winds, lows near 40 again tonight but around 45 tomorrow night when we could also see some marine clouds trying to push in.
Thursday we again become partly sunny with the high near 65 here but locations over in the valley could see temperatures at or near 80 as the high pressure continues to shift eastward. The marine clouds move in Thursday night again, lows near 45.
Friday the high is off to the east as an upper level trough drops across the area bringing rain back into the forecast, highs near 59, a chance of rain still that night, lows near 46. As for the rest of weekend, several weak disturbances ride in on the flow and gives us a slight chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, highs near 58, lows by Sunday, with partly cloudy skies, down near 39. We still have a slight chance of showers on Monday as well.
COVID News
As you likely heard, Oregon is seeing a 4th major surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Oregon now ranks second in the nation for the most rapid growth in infections. Our hospitalizations are reaching critical mass. Yesterday there were 630 new positive cases reported in Oregon and the number of hospitalizations reached 319, 28 more than the day before. OHA reports that the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital now are obviously unvaccinated, are younger, and without underlying health conditions. The largest increase is in the 50-54 age range followed by the 35-49. The previous leaders, the 65+ age group is way down the list, likely because over 80% of them got the vaccine.
Because of the above, the Governor will likely cancel the warning week today and place the 12 or so counties that qualified for Extreme, but were kept in the High Risk Category, these will possibly be reinstate to the Extreme Risk Category effective this Friday, shutting down many of their activities. Fortunately, Tillamook County is NOT one of these.
The good news for the Tillamook County folks is, with the CDC and OHA releasing the Johnson and Johnson for use again (which we will begin using again in the coming weeks), and the Moderna vaccine that we continue to receive, we have plenty of vaccine for our citizens. All you have to do is go to:
https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care and schedule your shot on the day, time, at the vaccine provider that best fits your needs.
And, I am excited to share that Tillamook County now has the Pfizer vaccine which is the only vaccine authorized for use by 16 and 17 year olds. We will have our first Pfizer clinic on Tuesday May 4th at the Tillamook Fairgrounds. It’s open to anyone in the County 16 years and older, scheduling is also available through the main scheduling page at: https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care.
With the addition of the different vaccines, the scheduler program will show the title of each available clinic and will list the vaccine available at that clinic. If your preferred location isn’t offering the vaccine choice you want, keep checking back as it will be alternating at each site.
Right now, there are plenty of appointments available at each site. I will just point out for those that are hesitant to get their shots, an indicator to the effectiveness is the fact that we see much fewer hospitalizations on individual 65+, who were not hesitant in getting their shots, and their death rate is also dropping.
Welcome to the discussion.
