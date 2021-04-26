A complex pattern over the Pacific Northwest this morning with lots of clouds and some imbedded disturbances that are causing some light showers. These disturbances will sink southward today so the shower activity will diminish this evening then tonight a high pressure ridge starts to build in to help dry things out more. Winds today westerly 5-10, the high near 56 then the winds die off tonight and with partly cloudy skies tonight’s low falls to near 39.
There could be some patchy fog tomorrow morning as the ridge strengthens and gives us a dry, mild, partly sunny day with westerly winds 4-8, the high near 59. Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night with calm winds, lows near 41.
Wednesday and Thursday the dryer, warmer weather continues with highs climbing into the mid 60s even though we still have some clouds around. Winds will be relatively light during the day and calm at night so we may see some more patchy fog at night with the lows near 46.
Friday, we have an approaching front that pushes the ridge eastward and we see a chance of rain that persist thru Friday night when the front pushes across but is followed by a disturbance, so the chance of rain continues into Saturday when highs are back down to around 59 and lows down near 42. Sunday, we have a chance of showers after some patchy morning fog, highs near 58, lows near 40.
Risk Level Update
I have been getting lots of questions concerning the Governor’s announcement that she will be cancelling the Warning Week, which is this week, due to the significant increase in hospitalizations in the state. The numbers get pulled today and the new numbers will be announced tomorrow, and any Level changes take place Friday. Previously, some counties were to remain at High Risk though they qualified for Extreme Risk. Part of the new matrix included that the hospitalizations had to remain below 300 and the percentage increase had to remain below a certain percentage in the state. The hospital county had reached 295 Saturday but dropped to 291 yesterday, today’s numbers have not been released yet. The Governor said the next 3 weeks would be critical as we continue to try to get everyone vaccinated.
So, that is the background, now back to Tillamook County. In the previous Movement week, we were NOT one of the counties that qualified for Extreme but were allowed to stay at High Risk Level. Our numbers actually qualified us for High so we would not be pushed to Extreme.
LOWER YOUR RISK: BE PART OF NATIONAL WILDFIRE COMMUNITY PREPAREDNESS DAY!
SALEM, Ore. – May 1st is National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The 2020 wildfires burned more than a million acres in Oregon and damaged many homes and communities. This year you can help lower fire risks for your community and home!
The National Fire Protection Association encourages everyone to help with wildfire preparedness and reduce fuels around homes. NFPA offers ways to make your home and community safer ahead of fire season here: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day
COVID-19 has changed life, but community members got creative for events to reduce wildfire risk. While more people work from home and community dynamics differ, you can still be part of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
Oregon communities competed nationally for $500 grants to help with Wildfire Community Preparedness Day prevention projects.
Twenty-four Oregon communities received grants this year. For eight years in a row, State Farm Insurance has funded these grants. Oregon added eight communities to its list of winners this year compared to last year! Nationwide 150 communities will use these awards to reduce wildfire risk and create a safer future!
What the experts say:
“Wildfire can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Prevention Coordinator Tom Fields. “The more we can do now to protect our homes and communities before fire strikes, will pay dividends in the long run. With the lion’s share of fires caused by people, it is time we take personal responsibility not only for our property, but also for our actions that could ultimately prevent disaster from striking at all.”
In light of last year’s fires and the ongoing drought, Keep Oregon Green, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Oregon Department of Forestry are working hard to help people learn about defensible space, an effective way of protecting homes.
Keep Oregon Green President Kristin Babbs said, “We’ve already witnessed wildfire evacuations in April. If a fire accidentally starts on your property, whether by a rekindled debris burn pile or an equipment-sparked fire, it will be unlikely to spread to neighboring houses due to lack of fuel. Defensible space also increases a home’s chances of surviving a wildfire during the heat of summer."
Office of State Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Deputy Claire McGrew said, "Wildfire safety starts with you and your property. Now is the time to take action to prepare our homes, families, and communities for wildfires by starting on our own property before there is smoke on the horizon."
Projects for Wildfire Preparedness Day can range from a few hours up to an entire day. These are some examples of what you can do:
• Remove debris and dry leaves within 3 to 5 feet from a home's foundation and up to 30 feet.
• Keep your roof and gutters free of downed tree limbs, broken branches, and leaves.
• Share wildfire safety information, or order free Firewise materials from the catalog or READY.gov.
• Pool resources to pay for a chipper service or bins to get rid of yard and tree debris.
• Make a map of the community and mark where elderly neighbors and people with animals live and assign helpers to assist these people during an emergency.
