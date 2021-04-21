Other than the temperatures are still on the cooler side, the pattern is summerlike with the high pressure ridge still dominating the weather pattern. The marine stratus is burning back by the afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies, a west wind and a high near 59. The onshore flow will push in the clouds again tonight, calm winds, lows near 43.
The marine layer will be thicker tomorrow morning with a stronger onshore flow that could contribute to some morning light drizzle and because it is thicker, it will be slower to burn back so we likely stay mostly cloudy all day tomorrow, and thus cooler, the high near 54. The winds start to swing to more southwesterly tomorrow night as the ridge starts to shift, lows near 42.
Friday, we see a trough of low pressure moving towards the coast so increasing cloudiness then a slight chance of rain moves in during the afternoon with mainly light rain likely by Friday night, highs near 55, lows near 43.
The weekend looks wet with a front moving through Saturday with post-frontal scattered showers persisting thru Sunday, highs near 52, lows near 41. Any heavy showers could produce some gusty winds and small hail as they move through.
The activity become more scattered Monday then Tuesday the models head off into different directions on when the next system brings more rain, and just how strong the system will be. The bottom line, it looks like we will have another system either Tuesday or Wednesday that could bring us more rain. Highs around 54, lows near 42.
More COVID Information
Yesterday the Governor’s Office announced the new County Risk Levels. The positive case count for Tillamook County did go down from the previous 2-week cycle but still remains in the High Risk Category. Our count continues to go down with 8 cases reported this past weekend and 2 so far this week. I hope this trend continues.
It was reported today during the Commissioner’s Meeting that Tillamook County has provided 10,507 Primary (1st) Doses which is 40% of the population, and 6,696 Booster (2nd) Doses which means 25% of our Tillamook County residents are fully vaccinated.
Yesterday the eligibility opened up to everyone 16yo and above. This week’s appointment schedule is full but there are available appointments open for next week. You can schedule your appointment online at https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care. Remember, for now, we only have Modera Vaccine which is 18 and above. For 16 and 17yos, you can check with 211 to see if there are appointments available somewhere in the valley for the Pfizer Vaccine. We are working with OHA to get doses for that purpose here but could take up to a couple more weeks to work out.
