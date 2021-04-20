The blocking high pressure ridge remains over the northwest Oregon coast with a trough of low pressure to the south. This trough is giving us a few mid and high clouds but little else as it moves further south. The onshore flow also gave us some marine clouds overnight that are already burning back and thus we can expect another mostly sunny day with gusty west winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the afternoon high near 65. The ridge moves offshore tonight so we see some patchy fog, calm winds, lows near 46.
Pollen concentrations for today remain at a moderate to high level. Tree pollen is at very high levels while grass levels are moderate. Top allergens are Mulberry, Sycamore and Ash. Tomorrow will be about the same but the count is forecasted to climb Thursday and Friday.
Tomorrow should be another mostly sunny day with winds becoming breezy again, westerly 10-15 gusting to near 30, highs near 63, then tomorrow night, increasing cloudiness, the winds die off late, lows near 43. The onshore flow continues Thursday, not as much clearing and the winds not as strong, westerly 5-10 in the afternoon, highs near 58, Cloudy Thursday night, calm winds, lows near 43.
While the fire danger here at the coast is not as high as it was over the weekend, the risk is still elevated, especially across the Coast Range where there is plenty of dry fuel and we are expecting some gusty winds. If you are camping this week, continue to use extreme caution with your fires as they can spread quickly.
By Friday the ridge breaks down as a low pressure area approaches and brings more clouds and a slight chance of rain by the afternoon with some scattered showers likely that night. A disturbance approaches Saturday giving us some rain. This disturbance hangs up near the coast giving us some scattered showers Sunday into Monday, highs in the mid to upper 50s, lows in the low 40s.
COVID Vaccine
Have you scheduled your vaccine shot yet? Getting your COVID-19 vaccine in Tillamook County is safe and convenient. Go to www.app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care to schedule your appointment for the day, time and location that works best for you. If you or someone you know needs assistance or does not have access to the internet, please call us at 503-842-3914 to get scheduled. Eligibility groups have been expanded. For complete details visit OHA 3527A Vaccine Sequencing Infographic (state.or.us)
Ann Batchelder, FNP at Adventist says, “We all have choices and decisions to make in life. For me receiving the vaccine means that 2 weeks after the final shot, I will leave my house and feel more free. While still wearing a mask, washing hands and distancing is crucial, I feel that there will be less dread of doing the simplest things that comprise life. More important is to provide safety for my loved ones and be a part of the community, protecting myself and others from this terrible virus. I am glad to be involved in the ‘herd immunity’ that we so desperately need to perhaps return to a new healthy life.”
My wife and I have both been totally vaccinated and we agree with Ann. We did it for each other, our family, our friends, and our coworkers!
