The weekend got quite warm (and dry) with several records broken over in the valley. Here, the airport reported 79 Friday, 81 Saturday, then the onshore flow returned Sunday, and we only made it up to 61. This morning we see the marine clouds that will slowly burn back some during the day today, winds becoming northwesterly 5-10, highs again only up to around 62. The marine clouds return tonight, light winds, lows near 43. With the high pressure ridge still firmly in place we will see sunny skies tomorrow and Wednesday, still the westerly winds, high near 63, party cloudy nights, light winds, lows near 42.
Thursday, we see a few more clouds, the high only near 59, mostly cloudy that night, lows near 43 then Friday we have an approaching front that will push in more clouds that starts to give us a chance of rain Friday night with rain likely Saturday and Sunday, highs back down into the upper 50s over the weekend, lows still in the mid 40s.
Tillamook County COVID/Vaccine Update
RISK LEVEL. Today OHA pulls the previous two week’s case numbers to evaluate each county’s standing so they can announce tomorrow what Risk Level the county will be in for the next two weeks starting this Friday (23rd). It is very likely that, though our numbers did go down, they didn’t fall enough to get us out of the High Risk category, so likely no change.
VACCINE INFO. Just a reminder that though the Governor has opened up the eligibility to individuals 16 and older, the only vaccine currently authorized for the 16 and 17 year olds is the Pfizer which Tillamook County does not currently receive. Tillamook County has been getting the Moderna vaccine and was getting the J&J until it was put on hold. While we are working with OHA on this, Tillamook County does not currently offer the Pfizer. There are, however, other sites in the larger counties (Portland are counties, Lane and Marion counties) where it is available. You can call 211 for assistance.
I had to take Friday off but here is some of the information relayed during last Friday’s Community Call:
- We are saddened to report that last week Tillamook County had another COVID related death bringing our total to 3 deaths. The individual was a 66 year old female with no underlying health conditions. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family.
- At the end of last week, we had 19 new cases giving us a total of 579 cases in Tillamook County so far. We are monitoring 35 individuals and had 1 person hospitalized.
- As of April 15th, our vaccine providers were able to give 733 primary shots last week and we now have 22% of our Tillamook County residents fully vaccinated and 37% have received their first dose.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work impacting the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur in summer 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:30 am.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Expect delays.
