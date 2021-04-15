It was in the thirties this morning and now the afternoon temperatures will climb up to around 70 here as the high pressure ridge continues to bring us dry and now, warming temperatures. The winds die off tonight under the clear skies with the low dipping to 41.
Tomorrow things heat up even more with increasing easterly winds 10-15 gusting to 20, the afternoon high pushing up near 77 here, possibly up to 80 over in the valley. The east winds will still be breezy tomorrow night, lows near 45. Saturday is nearly the same, highs near 76, the east winds now 5-10, lows near 48.
Sunday the winds should start to shift to onshore once again which will help to cool things down, the high only near 70, a few clouds move in Sunday night, lows near 45. This is where I mention the hazards that present themselves starting tomorrow thru the weekend.
First, with very little rain this month, throw in the very low relative humidity combining with the gusty winds and you have many of the ingredients needed for enhanced fire dangers. There could be some areas that wind up with a Red Flag Warning, likely well east of here but our dangers are elevated also so please use extreme cautions with any fires you build.
Next, if you are going to take a dip in the ocean or the rivers anytime the rest of this week and weekend, the water temperatures are still rather low. This could easily lead to hypothermia or cold water shock which in turn could also lead a very bad outcome to the fun.
Lastly, with the temperatures reaching into the 70s, it doesn’t take log for the temperatures inside the vehicle to reach dangerous levels for pets or children left in the vehicle, even with the windows cracked.
As for next week, the onshore flow returns, lowering the temperatures and brings up the relative humidity plus we could see some marine clouds developing. A few of the longer range models even suggest a weak and dying front passes thru Tuesday so there is a slight chance of rain or rainshowers, otherwise we stay partly sunny with highs down around 60, partly to mostly cloudy nights, lows near 42.
