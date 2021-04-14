As we forecasted, the high pressure ridge persists across the area giving us continued sunny, dry, warm, and breezy conditions, the high today expected to be around 66, winds becoming northerly 8-12. The clear skies continue tonight, light winds, lows tonight near 41.
The sunny skies remain tomorrow, the high near 67, the winds not as strong tomorrow, becoming northerly 5-10, clear skies tomorrow tonight, light winds, lows near 47. The only change Friday is a warming trend for the weekend as the ridge builds more and drifts closer to the area. Friday’s high should be around 73 with winds becoming more easterly 8-12 in the afternoon, the low that night still only down to near 47.
Saturday, more clear skies, high temperatures up near 76, then Sunday the high near 71, lows near 46. Highs over in the valley will be up close to 80. Some models put the valley highs above 80, some just below 80, either way, it is going to be warm.
Because of this prolonged period of no rain and low relative humidity, when combined with some breezy afternoons, has caused elevated fire danger concerns for the region. Everyone is encouraged to use extreme caution and take extra care when doing any burns or lighting camping fires. For sure it is early to be talking about it but, conditions are becoming more favorable for a fire to spread rapidly.
It looks like things will start to shift next week so we see a few clouds Monday, a few more Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, highs 66 Monday and only 61 on Tuesday.
COVID Vaccine Update
Following the CDC and FDA announcement yesterday, out of an abundance of caution we are halting the use of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine in Tillamook County. The CDC and FDA are reviewing six cases (out of more than 6.8 million doses of J&J that have been administered) of a severe and rare type of blood clot in individuals after vaccination with the J&J vaccine. Until updated guidance is received, we will not offer J&J in Tillamook County vaccine clinics including the Frontline Worker event this Saturday 4/17/21.
The vaccine event scheduled for Saturday 4/17/21 will still occur using the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine does require a second dose (booster). You will be scheduled for your booster when you arrive for your first dose.
If you still wish to attend this event and you are already registered, you do not need to do anything. Your appointment time has not been changed. If you would like to cancel your appointment for Saturday, please email tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us with you first and last name and appointment date and time. We will cancel the appointment for you.
We urge you to keep your appointment if possible, we do not know when other vaccine options will become available. In an effort to fill Saturday's clinic we will open up the schedule on the scheduling website (link below) for anyone who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine.
http://tillamook.bookappt.link/vaccine
Remember what I posted last week, the best vaccine to get, is the one you can get the soonest.
