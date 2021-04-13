The high pressure ridge remains firmly locked in place again today, bringing us another nice, dry, sunny, and mild day. It again will become breezy this afternoon with northeasterly winds 5-10 gusting to 25 and it could be higher in some of the passes, the afternoon high near 69. We see clear skies tonight, still breezy, lows back down to near 33.
Sunny and dry again tomorrow, the light northeasterly winds become more northwesterly tomorrow afternoon, the high near 65, clear skies tomorrow night, light winds, lows only down to near 40.
Starting Thursday things start to warm up more as the ridge builds closer to our area, winds northerly 5-10, the high up near 67. Sunny and even warmer on Friday, highs near 71, the overnight low, even with the clear skies, only down to near 48 then sunny and 73 Saturday, the low near 43 and Sunday a little cooler, highs near 69, lows near 45. Some areas in the valley will be toying with temperatures around 80 over the weekend.
Monday some moisture returns, and we have a slight chance of showers under mostly sunny skies, high back to near 64.
I know this is no where near Fire Season yet, but, with the dryer east winds lasting for several days, and the amount of debris around, this may be a time to delay burning slash piles or yard debris. If you must, take extra precautions to keep it from getting out of hand.
OREGON 9-1-1 OPERATORS HONORED WITH PROCLAMATION FOR PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATORS WEEK
In 2020, 9-1-1 telecommunication professionals in Oregon answered approximately 2-million emergency calls for law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to protect the lives and property of Oregonians. Since early in 2020, these essential frontline workers have been busier than ever responding to the pandemic, floods, historic wildfires and most recently a devastating winter storm.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued a state proclamation to acknowledge these devoted professionals across the state who take emergency calls and/or dispatch appropriate police, fire and medical services to emergency locations. Each second week of April, this year April 11-17, public safety organizations in the U.S. and Canada recognize the crucial role of telecommunicators.
“When an emergency occurs, 9-1-1 operators are the unsung heroes who serve as the first point of contact in situations where seconds can save lives,” State 9-1-1 Program Section Manager Frank Kuchta said. “This week provides a chance to show these very important people some well-deserved gratitude.”
9-1-1 operators are a vital element of emergency services systems. The critical functions performed by professional telecommunicators also supports local, tribal, state and federal government agencies in the fields of emergency management, highway safety, search and rescue, and more.
“When we look at the professionalism and selfless service that our 9-1-1 operators exude, it is easy to see why this week worth celebrating,” said Kuchta.
The 9-1-1 program in Oregon was established by the 1981 Oregon Legislature, and is managed by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
