A chilly, frosty start this morning with the lows this morning around 30. With the high pressure ridge influencing the weather the next couple days we can expect mostly sunny days today and tomorrow. Winds during the day northerly 8-12 today but with the high moving over tomorrow more like 4-8 during the day then, high temperatures both days around 55. The low tonight drops to near 33 but with some clouds moving in tomorrow night, lows around 36.
On Wednesday, we will have another front approaching from the northwest that will thicken the marine layer to begin the morning with maybe some fog and mist otherwise a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers starting in the afternoon, the high near 51. The shower chance increases to around 50% that night, the snow level falls to near 2500’, lows near 39.
Becoming partly sunny Thursday, any showers end in the morning hours, the snow level down near 2000’ then looks to be a frosty night under mostly clear skies, highs near 52, the lows fall to near 33.
Friday on the models are split, half say a ridge and dry weather over the weekend, after a chance of showers Friday, the others say a trough drops down and gives us a better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. We are hoping the ridge holds and gives us improving conditions for the weekend, highs 52-57, lows 33-38.
COVID Vaccine
I want to give a BIG shoutout to the Tillamook County Vaccine Providers along with an outstanding group of volunteers that are working tirelessly on getting all the vaccine Tillamook County receives into the arms of our citizens. This has become quite the task, but this dynamite group are getting it done.
Getting vaccine in Tillamook County is safe and easy, and in some cases, actually fun as you meet and great friends and strangers while you do the 15-minute wait period after the shot. If you have not scheduled yours yet, go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care and you can select the best location, date, and time from the scheduler, there is even a “How To” video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP7cuHk61vs.
If you need assistance or don’t have access to the internet, you can call during normal business hours 503-842-3914 for information and assistance in either English or Spanish. Due to call volume and staffing, there may be a delay, so it is best to do it online if able.
For more information and to see the eligible groups, go to: https://tillamookchc.org/
