Flu season begins in September, so now is the time to get vaccinated. With COVID-19 still spreading, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.
While the shot can’t prevent COVID-19, it can help stop you from getting the flu. It is good to stay as healthy as possible while COVID-19 is still a concern.
Who should get the flu vaccine?
Every person over the age of six months should get an annual flu shot. Remember, flu shots are free for all Columbia Pacific CCO members. Talk with your primary care provider (PCP) if you have any questions about whether the flu vaccine is right for you.
Where can I get the flu vaccine?
• Members who are 19 or older may get a flu shot from a participating pharmacy or from their PCP.
• Members who are 18 or younger should get their flu shot from their PCP.
• Find a pharmacy here: colpachealth.org/find-a-provider
• What to bring with you: Be sure to have your Member ID card and your driver’s license or other government-issued ID.
About Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization
Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 29,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.
