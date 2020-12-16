Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference today commemorating the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon to frontline health care workers. The Governor was joined by Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), as well as frontline health care workers and representatives from Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, as well as Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.
"This is the moment we have all been waiting for," said Brown. "We kick off this historic vaccine campaign in Oregon with our health care workers, who have been our first line of defense against COVID-19. Today they received the first vaccinations in our state. These heroes have poured everything they have into this fight. And to all our health care workers, we thank you.
"With these vaccinations, we finally can begin the long, steady process of turning the tide on the pandemic. But until we can achieve community levels of immunity, we all must stay the course and continue to practice the safety measures we know can make an impact and stop the spread of this virus. I am so grateful to the majority of Oregonians who are following the recommendations of our public health experts by physically distancing, wearing a mask and limiting gatherings."
More information on vaccines is available at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
