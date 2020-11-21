The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon State University (OSU) Extension are again partnering to provide free KN95 masks to farmworkers, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food processors and farm labor contractors to protect Oregon’s food and fiber workers. ODA and OSU have regionally staged free KN95 masks for the agricultural community. Please call ahead to schedule a time for pick-up as many staff members are safely working from home.
OREGON COAST
• Clatsop County
503-325-8573
2001 Marine Dr Room 210, Astoria
• Coos County
541-572-5263
631 Alder St, Myrtle Point
• Lincoln County
541-574-6534
1211 SE Bay Boulevard, Newport
• Tillamook County
503-842-3433
4506 3rd St, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.