Fraser Road closed in Tillamook due to crash

Emergency crews responded to a crash about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening on Fraser Road in Tillamook just off HWY 131.
The intersection of HWY 131 and Fraser Road are current closed as Tillamook Fire District and law enforcement secure the scene. Injuries are reported and Tillamook Ambulance is also on the scene.
Emergency responders are rerouting traffic back through Tillamook as the intersection is closed to all traffic while responders work the crash. The accident happened about 200-yards from intersection of Hwy 131 and the north end of Fraser Road.
