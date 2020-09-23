The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are encouraging flu and other vaccinations this coming flu season to stay healthy and minimize the strain on our national health systems. Safeway Albertsons pharmacies are stocked with vaccines and are ready to safely administer flu shots to help safeguard our communities.
The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the United States between October and May through coughing, sneezing and close contact.
Preventing against influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic is especially important – both to avoid getting other infections at the same time and reducing the burden on an already strained health care system. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions and individuals ages 65 and up.
“Safeway Albertsons pharmacies are stocked with vaccines and are ready to safely administer flu shots to help safeguard our communities. We have taken heightened precautions to help keep patients who visit the pharmacy safe and protected while they pick up their prescriptions, receive immunizations, or consult with a pharmacist. We are also happy to be able to provide a convenient way for our customers to receive immunizations,” said Stephen Certo, director of Pharmacy Operations, Oregon and Southwest Washington Safeway and Albertsons.
No appointment is necessary. Flu and other vaccines, as permitted per state law, can be administered on a walk-in basis and are offered at more than 127 Safeway Albertsons pharmacy locations.
In addition, Safeway Albertsons pharmacists are available to help consult with patients about their specific health conditions and recommend the appropriate formulation of flu vaccine for each member of their family. For other organizations, Safeway Albertsons can offer flu clinics onsite to ensure all employees have access to the flu vaccine.
The flu shot is free with most insurance, so there is no co-payment unless required by the plan. Everyone who receives an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10 percent off their next grocery purchase, where permitted by law.
Find more information at the Safeway Albertsons sites below.
Important safety precautions in the pharmacy:
Safeway Albertsons pharmacies have taken heightened precautions to help keep patients who visit the pharmacy safe and protected while they pick up their prescriptions, receive immunizations, or consult with a pharmacist:
• Pharmacy staff all wear masks, gloves, and have plexiglass dividers at the pharmacy counter
• Wellness rooms are regularly sanitized and cleaned in between patients
• All customers are required to wear masks in Safeway Albertsons stores
• Social distancing signs mark waiting areas, with hand sanitizer available at all touch points
• Flu vaccine recipients will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms
