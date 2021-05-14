Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, May 15, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This is a day set aside every year during National Police Week (May 9-15, 2021) to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
"Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to fallen officers at all levels of law enforcement, including local, state, federal, tribal, and military law enforcement,” said Brown. "Today we honor our fallen officers, thank them for their service, and offer solace to their families and friends."
