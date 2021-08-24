On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Tillamook County Public Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 related deaths in Tillamook County, which raises the county's death toll to 11. More information may be released on the deaths from Oregon Health Authority (OHA) at a later date.
Tillamook County's seventh COVID-19 associated death is a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 18. No other information is available at this time.
Tillamook County's eighth COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 21. No other information is available at this time.
Tillamook County's ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 22. No other information is available at this time.
Tillamook County's 10th COVID-19 associated death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 22. No other information is available at this time.
Tillamook County's 11th COVID-19 associated death is a 93-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 23. No other information is available at this time.
“We grieve for every life lost and wish to extend our sincerest condolences at this difficult time,” said Marlene Putman, administrator, Tillamook County Health Department.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness. As of Aug. 23, there have been 1,194 cases of COVID-19 tracked in Tillamook County. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness, those not yet vaccinated are urged to limit travel, avoid gatherings, and make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
We ask all county residents to be extra mindful of choices in regard to gatherings and to follow current public health guidance to slow the spread of the COVID-19:
• Follow guidance on face coverings.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Keep 6 ft. of distance from those not in your immediate household.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
