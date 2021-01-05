The Tillamook County Public Health Department announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, that it was notified of the first Tillamook County resident to have died from the COVID-19 virus.
The individual died at their home Friday, Jan. 1. The individual had preexisting conditions. No other information is available at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. For the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing any patient information,” said Marlene Putman, Administrator, Tillamook County Health Department.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tillamook County has recorded 327 cases of COVID-19. The risk posed by the COVID-19 virus is real and the recent spikes in the county and in the state show that the virus is surging.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness that spreads like the flu. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness the public is urged to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
The health department asks all county residents to continue to take the necessary precautions and follow current public health guidance to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
· Follow guidance on face coverings.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Keep 6 feet of distance from those not in your immediate household.
Stay home if you feel ill.
