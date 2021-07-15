Oregon Department of Forestry as part of The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board wants to remind you that a county-wide burn ban has gone into effect July 15.
At this time, public use restrictions are MODERATE for coastal areas and HIGH further inland.
Public use restrictions mean you are required to have an ax, shovel and water or extinguisher when you are traveling or recreating in the forest. In addition, campfires are only allowed in designated areas. Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammunition, and sky lanterns are prohibited.
Use these steps to prevent your fire from turning into the next wildfire.
Never leave your fire unattended.
If camping, ensure your campfire is in a designated area.
Always make sure your campfire is out cold before leaving.
On the beach, keep your campfire far from beach grass and drift wood piles.
Campfires on the beach must be at least 50 feet away from vegetation, and any driftwood concentrations.
Forest users can obtain information about state forest lands and industrial fire restrictions in our area and public fire restrictions by calling the Tillamook District 503-842-2545. In addition, you can check the Oregon Department of Forestry website at oregon.gov/odf and Tillamook State Forest blog.
