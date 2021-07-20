Effective Tuesday, July 20, Siuslaw National Forest officials have enacted temporary restrictions, including limiting campfires, to reduce risk of human-caused wildfires as dry conditions persist. The restrictions prohibit campfires outside of campfire rings in most developed campgrounds and picnic areas; campfires are entirely prohibited at Marys Peak Campground and are allowed at sand camps at the Oregon Dunes and Sand Lake recreation areas.
Liquid gas stoves and lanterns can still be used during the restrictions. Other restrictions, listed below, are intended to prevent other accidental fires.
“Even western Oregon and areas along the coast are extremely dry this year,” said Kevin Larkin, acting forest supervisor. “By following these restrictions, visitors can reduce the chance of unintentional fires on the Siuslaw, particularly when firefighting resources are stretched thin with an already very active fire season across the region.”
Restrictions include:
· No building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire, except where exemptions apply. Campfires in open sand when sand camping in the Oregon Dunes and Sand Lake recreation areas is allowed. For a list of where campfires are allowed see list below.
· No smoking in the vicinity of flammable material, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site.
· No generator use except in areas devoid of vegetation.
· Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads. The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area remain open to motor vehicle use in designated motorized areas.
As always, fireworks are prohibited everywhere in the forest. The penalty for possessing fireworks can be as high as $5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
If using a campfire in a campground, visitors are reminded to
· Keep campfires small and within the metal or concrete fire enclosure provided at campsites and picnic areas.
· Only burn materials that fit within the campfire ring and do not burn trash.
· Watch out for vegetation or limbs that may overhang the fire ring.
· Fully extinguish all campfires before leaving – even if gone for a short period of time. Use the back of your hand over gray coals and ash to determine if fire is still warm. Dowse with water if heat remains.
Additional fire information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/fire.
Siuslaw National Forest: Forest Order 06-12-00-21-05, Appendix A
Campfires are allowed in pre-installed fire enclosures in the following designated areas only
Hebo Ranger District
· Castle Rock Group Site
· East Dunes Campground
· Fisherman's Day Use Area
· Derrick Road Dispersed Camping Area
· Hebo Lake Campground
· Rocky Bend Group Site
· Sandbeach Campground
· West Winds Campground
Central Coast Ranger District
· Alder Dune Campground
· Archie Knowles Campground
· Baker Beach Campground
· Big Elk Campground
· Blackberry Campground
· Canal Creek/Alsea Campground
· Cape Perpetua Campground
· Horse Creek Campground
· North Fork Siuslaw Campground
· Riveredge Campground
· Rock Creek Campground
· Sutton Campground
· Tillicum Beach Campground
Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area
· Bluebill Campground
· Carter Lake Campground
· Driftwood II Campground
· Eel Creek Campground
· Horsfall Campground
· Horsfall Beach Campground
· Lagoon Campground
· Spinreel Campground/Day Use
· Tahkenitch Campground
· Tahkenitch Landing Campground
· Tyee Campground
· Waxmyrtle Campground
· Wild Mare Campground/Day Use
