Rockaway Beach Fire Department responded to the report of a fire, with sprinklers activated, on Dec. 26 at St. Mary By the Sea Catholic Church. Units responded and upon arrival, found an extinguished fire.
“Two sprinklers in the building had been activated and kept the fire small,” Fire Chief Todd Hesse said. “The fire damage was minimal.”
Hesse said there was some water damage to the first floor and the basement.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as of Thursday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.