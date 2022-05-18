On Tuesday May 17, 2022 at approximately 11:00AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Miami Foley Road near New Miami River Rd.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound black Honda 500 motorcycle, operated by Adam Taylor (26) of Warrenton, on Miami Foley Road crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a Ford F55, operated by Jose Hernandez (32) of Portland. Speed and motorcycle inexperience are being investigated as contributing factors to the collision.
Taylor sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hernandez sustained minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford 55, Rosalio Herrera Morelos (54) of Vancouver, WA, was uninjured.
Miami Foley Road was closed for several hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Garibaldi Fire, Tillamook Ambulance, and Tillamook County Public Works.
