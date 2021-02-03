Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, on Hwy 6 near milepost 37.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Jerry Jefferies of Tillamook, was westbound when it lost control on icy roads, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with a Peterbuilt log truck operated by Jacob Douglas, of Tillamook.
Jefferies sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Douglas was not injured.
OSP was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire Department, TVF&R, and ODOT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.