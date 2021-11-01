Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on collision at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, which occurred on Hwy 6 near milepost 8.
According to OSP, preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2018 Ford F150 pickup, operated by Bradley Burton Harris of Tillamook, was westbound when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming Mazda MZ3.The black Mazda was operated by Humberto Maciel of Tillamook. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the entire highway.
Maciel was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Breanna Maciel, was transported to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital by Life Flight helicopter with life threatening injuries.
Harris fled the scene immediately after the crash but was located by police near the crash scene approximately four hours later, OSP stated. Harris was transported initially to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for injuries then later transferred to Legacy Emmanuel hospital as a trauma patient. Harris is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Hwy 6 was closed for 6 hours.
OSP was assisted Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
wow... Bradly, you killed a man and didn't even have the spine to account for your actions. Innocent folks don't typically flee the scene. Hope there will be accountability and justice for the victims
