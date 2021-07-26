Oregon State Police, along with Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision at 6:48 a.m. Monday, July 26, on HWY 6 near milepost 33, west of Banks.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a green 2007 Honda CRV, operated by Monico Barajas-Rojas,of The Dalles, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 6 negotiating a curve when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a blue 2018 Dodge pick-up. The right-front passenger of the Honda CRV, Emilia Barajas, of The Dalles, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the 2018 Dodge pick-up, Vernon Mincemoyer, of Gaston, was uninjured.
HWY 6 was closed for approximately five hours.
