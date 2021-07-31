On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at approximately 1:03 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 6 near mile post 30.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F350 pickup, operated by Gary Thorncock (50) of Provo, Utah, was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a GMC Sierra pickup operated by Jason Pierce (43) of Fairview, OR.
Jason Pierce and a juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
The other two passengers of the GMC, Kathryn Pierce (34) and a juvenile, were transported to Portland area hospitals with serious injuries.
Thorncock and two juvenile passengers were not transported for injuries. The other juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital with injuries.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
