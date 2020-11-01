Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, on Hwy 26 near milepost 31.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Colin Banwell of Hillsboro, was eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Banwell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Banks Fire Department and ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.