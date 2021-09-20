Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, on Hwy 26 near milepost 11.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a black 1998 Ford Explorer, operated by Leah Brown, of Garibaldi, was travelling westbound on Hwy 26 when for unknown reasons the Explorer crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Volvo, Albertson's Semi truck, operated by Joseph Danmyer, of Estacada.
Brown suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Danmyer was not injured.
Hwy 26 was closed for four hours following the crash.
Hamlet Fire Department, Seaside Fire Department, and ODOT assisted OSP.
