On Thursday, February 18, 2021 at approximately 10:55 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 22 near milepost 1 - east of Hebo.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger, operated by Jonathan Moreland (28) of Tillamook, was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Dodge Ram 3500, towing a trailer, operated by Joshua Brown (25) of Newberg.
Moreland and a passenger in the Ford Ranger, Jimmie Toll (46) of Bay City, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
Two other passengers in the Ford Ranger, Dominic Reeves (18) of Tillamook and Alexis Bacon (20) of Amity, were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Brown was not injured.
Hwy 22 was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.