Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, on Hwy 130 near milepost 4.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Cherokee, operated by William Carter (57) of Pacific City, was westbound when it left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and rolled.
Carter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and Nestucca Fire and Rescue assisted OSP.
