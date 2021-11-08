Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 4 a.m. Nov. 7 on US Hwy 101 near milepost 60 near Tillamook.
According to OSP, a preliminary investigation revealed a silver Subaru Impreza, operated by Anthony Ronald Cuarteros of Portland, was northbound in wet weather conditions when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the northbound shoulder into a deep drainage ditch. The vehicle continued in the drainage ditch for more than 200 feet, crossing over two raised driveway entries, until it came to an uncontrolled rest in the ditch directly in front of the Tillamook Country Smoker Factory Outlet Store.
Anthony Cuarteros sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The passenger, Janette Gaudalupe Medina of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Alexander Bradley Cuarteros of Portland and Damon Kyle Cornwell of Beaverton were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
US Highway 101 was closed for approximately five hours. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire and Rescue, Bay City Fire Department, and ODOT Incident Response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.