On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree.
Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours.
OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
