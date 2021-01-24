On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at approximately 1:01 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near mile post 53.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Clubwagon van, operated by Robert Muzzy (69) of Nehalem, was southbound and went into the northbound lane colliding with a Nissan Rogue operated by Leeanna Sutton (63) of Rockaway Beach.
Muzzy and Sutton both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Rockaway Beach Fire Department, Rockaway Beach Police Department and ODOT.
