On August 06, 2021, at approximately 10:12 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on US-101 around milepost 86.
Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2015 Honda Civic, operated by Zechariah Nathaniel Stephens (26) of Eugene, was traveling northbound on US-101 when he crossed the centerline and into the southbound lane of travel, colliding head-on into a southbound 2006 ALFA motorhome operated by George Michael Minder (78) of Galt, California. Stephens suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
US-101 was completely closed for 4.5 hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Fire, ODOT, and Tillamook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
