Oregon State Police confirm a multiple fatal traffic crash has occurred along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach.
Highway 101 is closed by the crash at Gleneden Beach, south of Salishan, milepost 122.
Passenger vehicles are being detoured on Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles should take alternate routes. This will be a lengthy closure. Watch for response crews in the area.
Specific details about the vehicles and people involved in the cash are pending.
