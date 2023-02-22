Expect snow, ice this week while traveling in Oregon

Travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions throughout the state over the next few days. Snow, low temperatures, and high winds are all in the forecast.
Valleys and other low elevation areas will likely have less snow, but low overnight temperatures can make roads icy. A clear road can still have ice, so slow down and budget extra time for your trip.
Many roads through high-elevation areas have packed snow and ice. High winds may cause snow drifts, too. Tire chain restrictions are in effect on most high-elevation roads.
If you’re traveling this week, be winter-ready with water, snacks, warm clothing, medications, and other essentials.
Our crews are plowing and treating the roads, but we can’t be everywhere at once. Give snowplows and other vehicles space, and only stop to chain up your vehicle’s tires in designated areas.
Driving conditions can change quickly during widespread winter weather. Double check the weather and your route before you head out. If you’re following a GPS route, make sure it keeps you on main highways and interstates. Back roads are not maintained during the winter.
Visit tripcheck.com for the latest on road conditions, chain restrictions, and other winter travel information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.