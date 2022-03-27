Saturday, March 26, at approximately 3 p.m., Tillamook County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Fox Creek Rd in the Tillamook Forest.
"A family in a pickup were driving on Fox Creek Rd when a dirt bike cut a blind corner on the wrong side of the road and hit them," said TCSO Forest Deputy Scott Griffith. "The driver of the truck was able to stop but the motorcycle rider had laid the bike down and slid under the front of the truck and was pinned."
TCSO Deputy Martin Zepeda, Oregon State Police Trooper Jace Huseby, Tillamook Fire Department and Tillamook Ambulance all responded to the crash.
“The rider was wearing a helmet, but suffered broken legs and facial injuries,” Deputy Griffith said in the report. “A helicopter from Life Flight responded and landed on top of Fox Creek Rd.”
The 29-year-old male from Tillamook, was flown to a Portland area hospital for treatment.
