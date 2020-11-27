Economic Development Council of Tillamook County in partnership with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) announced Nov. 18 the availability of grants to small businesses, defined as those with 25 or fewer employees, that have been adversely affected by economic conditions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses that have received funding in prior rounds from the EDCTC are not eligible to apply.
The deadline for completing the application is Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. (PST) The application is available at www.edctc.com. This is the final round of funding, so apply early. In the event that we receive more applications than funds available, we will make awards on a first applied (as long as qualified) first awarded basis.
The grant is restricted to Tillamook County businesses and 501(c)(3) nonprofits, which were prohibited from operation by Executive Order 20-12 or can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25 percent or more. The decline in sales can be from the months of March 2020 – August 2020, as compared against the same period in 2019.
Businesses must be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon if required by Oregon law and must be current on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of the application. Businesses can use the proceeds for any business-related operating expenses. Funding amounts range from $5,000 to $50,000 depending on the number of employees.
Some businesses and 501(c)(3) organizations may be ineligible, among them are those that have received more than $125,000 in federal CARES funding (e.g. PPP or EIDL). Please review grant application for all restrictions non-eligible conditions.
“We have committed our company to helping Tillamook County businesses not only survive this crisis, but thrive as they emerge from it in the future,” said Paul Snyder, executive vice president of stewardship at Tillamook County Creamery Association. “Our farmer-owners recognize that local restaurants and businesses make Tillamook a great place to live and are integral to the community and the local economy. Our Hometown Resilience Fund is designed to support our neighbors in every way possible.”
