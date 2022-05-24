Tillamook Fire District personnel responded to a fire at Tillamook Apts. Monday evening at approximately 11 p.m. The fire was upgraded to a Three-Alarm-Fire according to Tillamook Fire Chief Daron Bement.
According to Bement, there were no injuries due to the fire, but one tenant complained of smoke inhalation and was treated.
The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation. According to Bement the fire broke out on a third-floor apartment. The Chief said that, that apartment sustained major smoke and water damage. Two other apartments as well as the Rendezvous Bar and Grill were also damaged by smoke and water. According to Bement, the buildings sprinkler system helped extinguish the fire, and his crews worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread throughout the building, the fire was out, and helped with smoke abatement.
According to Donna Petty-Phillips, owner of the Rendezvous, she hopes to be open by Tuesday but she is dealing with a lot of water damage. “I’m in contact with my insurance company, and with the long three day weekend approaching, I don’t know if we will be ready by Tuesday,’ She said. “We’re probably looking more like two weeks until we can get everything cleaned up.”
Petty-Phillips said, the Rendezvous kitchen is directly below the third floor apartment where the fire started and when the sprinkler system kicked in, most of the water drained right in the kitchen area. “We filled garbage can after garbage can to try and catch some of the water, but our kitchen had four to five inches of water at one time,” she said. “It’s a mess, I’m hoping to be able to open as soon as possible, this weekend is usually very good for us.”
Also responding along with Tillamook Fire District was, Nestucca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Netarts/Oceanside Fire, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire while Rockaway and Nehalem covered for the North County crews helping to respond and North Lincoln Fire stood watch over South County. “We have agreements with all the fire districts in the area, that when one goes to help another cover a fire, others are there in case something happens in the community where they are providing mutual aid,” he’s said.
Tillamook Police helped with traffic control. More information will be released when it becomes available.
