The presidential general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day for new Oregon voters to register to vote for the election was Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Oregon is Vote-By-Mail. You do not need to request an Absentee Ballot unless you will not be at your home address between Oct. 14 and Nov. 3. Check the status of your voter registration now with the county clerk or online at www.oregonvotes.gov – My Vote.
Ballots cannot be forwarded. The county clerk’s office starts addressing envelopes for insertion ahead of deadlines, so the sooner you update the more likely you will receive your ballot timely. Ballots will be mailed to all local active registered voters beginning Oct. 14. If you have not received a ballot by Oct. 23, call the county clerk’s office.
Voted ballots are due in the County Clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Postmarks do not count. Vote early. You do not have to wait until Election Day to vote.
If you are concerned with mailing your ballot back through the Postal Service or if you wait until the last week before the election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box. Do not mail after Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Use an Official Ballot Drop Box.
If you have questions or concerns, call the County Clerk’s Office at 503-842-3402 for an official answer. Do not believe everything you see or hear. Ask the local office in charge.
Candidates on ballot
Bay City
Mayor: David McCall
Council: Liane Welch, Tom Imhoff, Melissa Rondeau
Manzanita
Mayor: Scott T. Galvin, Mike Scott
Council: Hans Tonjes, Thomas D. Aschenbrener, Randy Kugler, Jerry Spegman
Wheeler
Mayor: Doug Honeycutt, Heidi Stacks
Council: Gordon Taylor, Dave Bell, Michael Glowa, John Lawrence
Tillamook
Council, ward 1: Garrett Noffsinger
Council, ward 3: Brian Reynolds
Council, ward 5: No candidate filed
Rockaway Beach
Mayor: Sue Wilson
Council position 1: Nathan R. Beeman, Keith Cantrell
Council position 2: Tom Martine
Council position 3: Kristine Hayes, Geoffrey Grace
Council position 5: Zandra Umholtz, Penelope (Penny) Cheek
Nehalem
Mayor: Bill L. Dillard JR
Council position 2: Stacy Jacobsen
Council position 3: Jim Welsh
Council position 4: Phil Chick
Garibaldi
Mayor: G. Whitey Forsman, Tim Hall
Council: Katie Findling, Judy Riggs, Paul Daniels, Norm “Bud” Shattuck
County Sheriff
Gordon A. McCraw, Josh Brown
Tillamook PUD
Subdivision 1: Doug Olsen, Maile Samek
Subdivision 3: Jordan Wolfe, Randy Foshee, Harry E. Hewitt, Cheryl Davy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.