The presidential general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day for new Oregon voters to register to vote for the election was Tuesday, Oct. 13.

 Oregon is Vote-By-Mail. You do not need to request an Absentee Ballot unless you will not be at your home address between Oct. 14 and Nov. 3. Check the status of your voter registration now with the county clerk or online at www.oregonvotes.gov – My Vote.

 Ballots cannot be forwarded. The county clerk’s office starts addressing envelopes for insertion ahead of deadlines, so the sooner you update the more likely you will receive your ballot timely. Ballots will be mailed to all local active registered voters beginning Oct. 14. If you have not received a ballot by Oct. 23, call the county clerk’s office.

 Voted ballots are due in the County Clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Postmarks do not count. Vote early. You do not have to wait until Election Day to vote.

 If you are concerned with mailing your ballot back through the Postal Service or if you wait until the last week before the election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box. Do not mail after Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Use an Official Ballot Drop Box.

 If you have questions or concerns, call the County Clerk’s Office at 503-842-3402 for an official answer. Do not believe everything you see or hear. Ask the local office in charge.

Candidates on ballot

Bay City

Mayor: David McCall

Council: Liane Welch, Tom Imhoff, Melissa Rondeau

Manzanita

Mayor: Scott T. Galvin, Mike Scott

Council: Hans Tonjes, Thomas D. Aschenbrener, Randy Kugler, Jerry Spegman

Wheeler

Mayor: Doug Honeycutt, Heidi Stacks

Council: Gordon Taylor, Dave Bell, Michael Glowa, John Lawrence

Tillamook

Council, ward 1: Garrett Noffsinger

Council, ward 3: Brian Reynolds

Council, ward 5: No candidate filed

Rockaway Beach

Mayor: Sue Wilson

Council position 1: Nathan R. Beeman, Keith Cantrell

Council position 2: Tom Martine

Council position 3: Kristine Hayes, Geoffrey Grace

Council position 5: Zandra Umholtz, Penelope (Penny) Cheek

Nehalem

Mayor: Bill L. Dillard JR

Council position 2: Stacy Jacobsen

Council position 3: Jim Welsh

Council position 4: Phil Chick

Garibaldi

Mayor: G. Whitey Forsman, Tim Hall

Council: Katie Findling, Judy Riggs, Paul Daniels, Norm “Bud” Shattuck

 County Sheriff

Gordon A. McCraw, Josh Brown

 Tillamook PUD

Subdivision 1: Doug Olsen, Maile Samek

Subdivision 3: Jordan Wolfe, Randy Foshee, Harry E. Hewitt, Cheryl Davy

