Tillamook PUD, Subdivision 3 race
Harry E. Hewitt, age 74
Occupation: Retired educator and principal at Pacific Christian School and board member of TPUD district 3
Education: McLoughlin Union High School Mac-Hi Milton Freewater, Oregon, University of Oregon Masters Degree in Teaching. Bachelor degree in Political Science.
Family: Two daughters, eight grandchildren, widower.
Why are you running for Tillamook PUD board? I love representing the citizens of Tillamook. Having taught at the high school in Tillamook and being retired, I am acquainted with most of the people living here. I really like customer service for that is what public power is all about. You are the owners of this system and we are here to serve you. As a board member, I will always be available to meet your needs.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? Having taught Government and Economics at THS there is not a question that I cannot ask. I love asking questions. Knowing when to ask and how to ask is of a great value. The only stupid question is the one that is not asked. Each citizen has the right to ask and to seek information. I have lived here since 1972. I know the community, the businesses and the role of customer service. Ask me for information and I will do my best to find out an answer for you. YOU ARE THE OWNERS.
What is the PUD’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome that? The biggest challenge is the BPA 20-28 plans for Public Power. We get most of our power from BPA and they are under pressure from all of the alternatives such as solar and wind turbines. These are the variable kinds of power and in the State of Oregon, the Columbia River is not listed as renewable. It is renewable. We also are influenced by CAISO, which is the EIM Energy Imbalance Market. To overcome the challenge we must stay engaged in meeting with other public power entities. This is the OPUDA, which has six members. We will need to make a decision in the near future: stay with BPA or seek other sources. We will do our best.
Cheryl Davy, age 70
Occupation: Retired - educator, international teacher, and most recently Victim Specialist.
Education: Bachelor of Science +multiple classes and hours
Family: Widow, two adult children and two grandchildren
Why are you running for Tillamook PUD, Subdivision 3? I am running for the Tillamook PUD Board because I think it’s time for a change – new eyes to look at solutions and new ears to listen to challenges and new leadership. It is the Tillamook People’s Utility District and I want to represent the people. The only way people have a voice is through the Board. I can be that voice.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? Throughout the years I have had many experiences in leadership. As a parent, I was involved in our children’s activities – 4H Leader, sports, and the Charity Drive. As a teacher, I was active in the teacher’s union as a representative as well as other positions, including president for 4 years and being on the negotiating team for many years. Politically, I have served on the City Council and various committees within the city, including Tillamook Urban Rural Agency. I am currently a member of this Board, which is a volunteer Board.
What is the PUD’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome that? First, I want to say thank you to the workers at PUD. They get out there in all kinds of weather to keep electricity coming to our homes. We appreciate their hard work. They are dedicated and do a fabulous job.
Spending and accountability. We all want to use our money wisely and we all struggle with needs vs. wants. We have 50-year-old lines and have spent millions - a $10,000,000 office remodel, $2,000,000 on meters and now a $3,000,000 parking lot. The Board is accountable to the people. We are the ones who pay for all of this. You can’t borrow you way out of debt. Our debt level, for PUD's in Oregon, is the 2nd highest in the state.
I am practical, have common sense and I have the ability to listen to all sides. I will pay attention to what's happening. My life experiences bring me to run for this position - Cheryl Davy, candidate for Tillamook PUD Subdivision #3.
Jordan Wolfe, age 30
Occupation: Writer, 14-year volunteer with Tillamook County Outdoor School
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Portland State University with an emphasis in Writing, English, and Communications; Associate’s degree from Tillamook Bay Community College; Tillamook High School graduate
Family: Married to the incredible Katie-Lady since 2014 and fourth-generation Tillamook citizen
Why are you running for Tillamook PUD Subdivision 3? While serving as editor of the Headlight-Herald, I encouraged the readers of my award-winning column to do good and make positive strides in our community and now the time has come to practice what I preach as I seek election to the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors. I believe the younger generations of Tillamook County need to become active participants in our community. Harry Hewitt has been on the PUD Board since I was in first grade and I am the only candidate who is not a retiree. Our world is changing and our energy needs are evolving with it. As your Director for Subdivision 3, I look forward to representing the will of the people in a faithful manner and keeping those I serve involved.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I’m not a lineman or engineer, but I have the utmost respect for those people doing the hard work to keep our lights on at Tillamook PUD. While I have only ever stepped into PUD to pay my electric bill, my time as editor at the Headlight-Herald taught me how to become knowledgeable on unfamiliar subjects in a very short amount of time, which will prove invaluable my first day because I am more than willing and capable to learn all I need to be an effective director for the people I will represent in Tillamook and Cape Meares. I also have youth on my side. As the only candidate who is not a retiree, I bring with me a different type of energy to help balance the board and a fresh perspective on issues and understanding of the needs of our young people in a changing world.
What is the PUD's biggest challenge, and how will you overcome that challenge? The PUD’s biggest challenge will always be how best to keep the lights on, especially in our coastal climate. Endeavors I will follow as one of the directors of PUD include renewable energy and Internet access. According to PUD, approximately 99.4 percent of customers’ energy comes from the Bonneville Power Administration with a scant 0.6 percent purchased from local methane digesters. I will work to get more customers aware of and participating in PUD’s Green Power Program. As for Internet access, PUD is one of three members of a consortium to operate Tillamook Lightwave, an intergovernmental agency designed to improve the county’s overall connectivity and with distance learning and telemedicine a necessity right now, the need for reliable internet in poorly serviced areas is essential. I promise to work with the Port of Tillamook Bay and Tillamook County to provide Tillamook Lightwave access to all customers of PUD.
Randy Foshee, age 61
Occupation: Retired Journeyman Lineman
Education: Graduate of Bakersfield High School, graduate of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Apprentice Program (4 year program)
Family: Married to wife Lori for 44 years, three children, four grandchildren
Why are you running for Tillamook PUD, Subdivision 3? I have an interest in helping the community in ways that are impactful.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I have been in the electrical industry for 40 years. As a retired journeyman lineman with 24 years of service with Tillamook PUD, I have the experience and knowledge it takes to make informed decisions on the issues at hand. As a former city councilman I understand the importance of listening to our citizens and making decisions that will better serve our community.
What is the PUD’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome that? I believe that one of the biggest challenges for the electrical industry is to provide our PUD customers with safe, reliable and affordable power. A system that can withstand our coastal climate. I would explore other sources of renewable energy so that when we have our powerful coastal storms and we lose our transmission lines from Bonneville Power and Pacific Power and light we would still be able to supply our customers with the renewable energy sources. With my knowledge of the electrical system, I am better suited to make informed decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.