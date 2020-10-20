Manzanita City Council Race
Thomas Aschenbrener, Incumbent Candidate for Manzanita City Council
Age: Mid 70’s going on 60.
Occupation: Volunteer--Volunteer work has always been important to me and I have been on several non-profit boards over the years. In addition to the Manzanita City Council, I have served on a range of boards of directors including the Environmental Council of Oregon, Outside In community clinic and homeless youth programs, State of Oregon Public Health Advisory Board (board chair), Equity Foundation, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral vestry, Community Advisory Board to the Dean of the College of Public Health and Human Sciences at OSU (since inception) and a national organization, Grantmakers in Health.
Retired foundation executive—I was President of the Northwest Health Foundation (NWHF) for 16 years before my retirement; previous government employment with HHS, Bureau of Health Professions, in Washington DC as a grants program officer for medical and public health education; and health systems planner for the Governor of Georgia.
Education: BA, Psychology, University of Iowa; Physician’s Assistant for primary care, Duke University; MEd from the Center for Educational Development, at the University of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center.
Family: Married eleven years to a retired teacher and school administrator. We have three children from previous marriages and six grandchildren, all of whom are unique individuals who challenge us and bring us laughter.
Why I am running for council: Since being appointed to the council in 2019 I recognize that I add value to the discussions based on my experience in areas such as budgeting, nonprofit management, community benefit and public health. I don’t pretend that I have all of the answers for our city but I know how to get information. I have honed skills from my nine years of working with Senator Hatfield as the NWHF board chair; he emphasized listening to the community’s questions so we would know questions to ask when pursuing expert opinions necessary for informed decision-making. I am an independent voice for Manzanita; I do not compromise my values of doing what’s best for the whole community. This requires understanding of how to manage our growth while assuring that we have the proper resources for our residents and the tourist industry on which our merchants depend.
Skills and Experiences: I came to Oregon to work in philanthropy in the 1980’s. As a career grant maker, I understood how the grantee organization was managed was an important part of consideration for funding—we found that if we strengthened organizations through financial support for operational and fiscal management that we could enhance their survival. Serving as president of NWHF I was responsible for the financial and investment management of a $90M foundation. We added community impact by additionally managing grant programs for other local and national foundations.
As a part of my time at NWHF I founded the Center for Philanthropy to provide organizational support for communication among small foundations and to promote networks of community outreach organizations to disadvantaged communities. One example was our multiyear commitment to cover the startup and operational costs of the Coalitions of Communities of Color which remains today a thriving asset in the community.
Challenges: Preserving and upgrading our city infrastructure—Manzanita has a committed public works department that has identified the strategic infrastructure needs for our city. I will support their final capital improvement plan once it has gone through final review and public comment. An urgent need is also a new city administration building. I support the basic plan that is moving forward and the community engagement program that will start shortly and I will work to keep the project moving forward.
Stable funding for the city-- Manzanita property taxes cover only about 10% of the city budget; the rest comes from multiple enterprise revenue sources, such as short term rental tax, water revenue, timber sales, and tourism. I have and will continue to seek balance in these revenue programs for the benefit of our citizens and community.
I always enjoy answering individual questions from community members. More about my background and opinions can be found on the website: Manzanita2020.org. You can also contact me at CouncilorThomas2020@gmail.com if you would like to set up a conversation.
Hans Tonjes, age 57
Occupation: Realtor
Education: Some college
Family: My wife Aina and son Alek are also proud to call Manzanita home
Why are you running for Manzanita City Council? The long run - Manzanita is going to experience significant pressure over the next 20 years as a result of growth in the Willamette Valley. This will lead to increased demands on our resources, more development, and new risks and opportunities to our quality of life here. We can't gate off the community or scare people away but we can plan, anticipate, prepare and adapt to these changes to reduce their impact. The short run (I hope) - I believe we have a strong, tested Council that is prepared to keep at the job of understanding and responding to the current pandemic. I am entirely committed to this effort.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I have lived and worked in Manzanita for 25 years with experience in timber farm management, construction/development, hotel, retail and most recently real estate brokering. I understand the needs and motivations of those that wish to live, work, recreate and retire here. I know how to listen and I am aware that I do not know what I do knot know. I'm open to learning within a group and community to find workable solutions to major challenges.
What is Manzanita’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? I believe the pandemic will continue presenting significant and urgent challenges to our area over the next couple of years. Extremely hard decisions regarding protecting community health while considering economic livelihoods and individual rights will need to be made. As a Council we have been making these decisions for nearly a year now, often ahead of the curve of the County and State governments. I am willing to listen to science as well as opinions and beliefs in order to find compromises and solutions. It's been said that you don't stop wrestling the gorilla when you are tired; you only stop when the gorilla is tired. I'm enthusiastic about facing this crisis head on. I resolve to act upon the most relevant research and information available in overcoming this emergency.
Jerry Spegman, age 64
Occupation: retired in 2018 after a 40 year career that began in public interest law and ended in public health policy advocacy
Education: BA in Political Science from Niagara University in 1978, and JD from New England School of Law in 1982
Family: wife Adele and two adult daughters, Marta and Abby
Why are you running for city council? We had a vote last November on a bond measure the current council unanimously endorsed and enthusiastically supported. Nearly 70% of the voters rejected it, in an election with extraordinarily high turnout. That display of civic engagement was encouraging, but it also revealed how badly disconnected our city council had become from the people it is supposed to represent. I am running because I think that in a town as engaged and informed as Manzanita, that kind of a divide between voters and their representatives should not exist.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? During my career I worked as a lawyer, a hearings officer, a mediator, a lobbyist, and a policy advocate. In each of these roles, I needed to be a good listener and to carefully weigh competing interests and perspectives. I needed to recognize when someone was missing from the conversation, and figure out how to bring them into it. I don't rush to judgments. I'm analytical, and deliberative. And perhaps most importantly, I easily recognize when I need help from others understanding a situation.
What is Manzanita’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The current mayor describes the unique make-up of our town as a "three-legged stool" - we have about 375 households with full-time residents, about twice that many second homes, and about 265 short-term rental properties. This configuration has both strengths and challenges. It certainly impacts our finances, our livability, and our differing visions for future growth. I agree with the three-legged stool analogy, but it's not a particularly steady stool at this point, and I think we need a robust community conversation to plot our path forward. There are a lot of opinions in Manzanita, as well as lots of experience, energy and creativity. During this campaign I've heard from plenty of people who want to be part of the conversation about what comes next for our town, but they've felt for a while that their input hasn't really been welcome at city hall. We can't afford not to change that.
Randy Kugler, age 66
Occupation: Retired. 32 years Oregon municipal government including 8 years as Manzanita City Manager.
Education: B.S. in Anthropology and Economics. M.S. in economics (urban and regional economics).
Family: Married for 40 years to wife Carlene. We have 4 children.
Why are you running for city council? During my year of volunteer service on the Public Facilities Advisory Committee for the New City Hall project, I observed first hand a less than open process that appeared to me that the Council had selected an outcome and our Committee was simply going through the motions of an investigation of options for public consideration. While researching funding options for the project, I observed questionable budgeting practices with the Water Fund that when brought to the Council's attention, were dismissed with justifications that made no sense.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? My career has been in municipal government, specifically cities under 10,000 populations. I have worked as a City Manager, City Recorder, Building Official, Court Clerk, Planning Director, Budget Officer and Personnel Director.
What is Manzanita’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? If I had to select one issue it would be fiscal accountability and budgetary discipline. The City has developed an unhealthy reliance on Short Term Rental revenue and growing our visitor population. This situation left unchecked threatens our community livability. There seems to be no interest in exploring a more creative strategic approach to providing funding for City services that restores a balance between the realities of accommodating our visitors without sacrificing livability for our permanent residents.
