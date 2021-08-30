Do you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, or congestion) or have you been in close contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with someone who has tested positive?
Tillamook County Public Health is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to the testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in the car. A healthcare provider will be onsite, additional visit available as needed.
Due to high demand, testing is being prioritized and is not available for surgery, travel, work, school or sports.
COVID-19 testing is available at no charge.
Consider also talking to your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms, and call 911 if you have severe symptoms.
