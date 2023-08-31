Although it may seem like Fall is on the way with the recent relief in weather, we are not to the finish line with fire season.
All open burning and burn barrels are still prohibited within Tillamook County. The county wide burn ban has been in effect since July 15th and will continue until enough measurable rain justifies lifting the ban. This decision is made in conjunction with the Tillamook County Fire Defense Board and ODF.
Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season.
For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-842-2548. To request a campfire waiver or obtain additional information, call 503-842-2545 during business hours.
Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx
