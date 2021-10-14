Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13, 14 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10. The 7-day case count from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 was 26. The 14-day case count from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9 was 55.
“When we talk about our breakthrough rate, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, it was 75.6 percent of new COVID-19 cases were not vaccinated versus 24.4 percent statewide were breakthrough cases [in the state],” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “Here in the county through the end of September, it was 74.2 percent not vaccinated versus 25.8 percent vaccine breakthrough cases for Tillamook County.”
The county’s death toll is at 26 deaths. Twenty-three of these individuals were unvaccinated, one had no vaccine record and two were fully vaccinated.
There are six confirmed outbreaks and 15 under monitoring, Colson said. Oregon Health Authority confirmed outbreaks, as of Oct. 13, at Fred Meyer with 31 COVID-19 cases, Adventist Health with a total of 24 cases, and Tillamook County Creamery Association with 20 cases.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is available in Tillamook County.
“These treatments require provider referral after a positive COVID-19 test,” Colson said. “This treatment is given through our one-time IV infusion currently at Adventist Health Hospital in Tillamook.”
Colson said on average, 30 individuals have been tested at each of the testing days throughout the week at the fairgrounds.
“Last week, we had on Monday, 34; Wednesday, 36; and Friday, 26,” Colson said.
Due to the decrease in demand for testing, drive up testing at the convention center ends after Friday, Oct. 15, Colson said. COVID-19 testing is still available at the health center’s acute care clinic. To make an appointment with the health center, call 503-842-3900.
“Our vaccine rates in October so far are averaging about 35 per day,” Colson said. “We had 31 last Tuesday and 37 on Thursday.”
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for those ages 5-11. Colson said the ruling by the FDA is expected in early November. It would then go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee and then to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, and finally to Oregon Health Authority for authorizing use.
“Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are going to follow the same steps,” Colson said. “We expect to have a decision in mid-October from the FDA.”
A booster dose for Pfizer has been authorized for those who have completed the two-dose series at least six months ago. These eligible groups include people 65 years of age or older, those with underlying health conditions, those who live in long-term care settings, and those who work in high-risk settings such as teachers and grocery workers.
Vaccines are available at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We also have the flu and pneumonia vaccines available,” Colson said. “The CDC says the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine may be administered in the same day.”
Vaccines are also available at Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies.
