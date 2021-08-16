The Cedar Butte Fire 18 miles east of Tillamook is now 74 acres, as of Saturday, Aug. 14, but crews have fully lined the fire and are focusing on containment and mop up. All aviation resources have been released from the fire. Smoke may continue to be visible as slash piles continue to burn within the fire perimeter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Barring any major changes in conditions, this will be the last update for the Cedar Butte Fire.
This firefighting effort would not have been possible without the coordination and support from many members of the Tillamook community. Oregon Department of Forestry would like to thank the Tillamook Airport, Tillamook School District #9, Tillamook High School, the Tillamook YMCA, and the local vendors, restaurants, and stores that helped feed over 100 firefighters for the last four days, three meals a day totaling over 1,200 meals.
As mop up operations continue, the public should avoid Cedar Butte Road, and should not travel beyond Cedar Butte junction with Muesial Creek Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.