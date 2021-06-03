Tillamook County remains in Lower Risk, effective Friday, June 4, to Thursday, June 10, Tillamook County Health Department revealed Tuesday, June 1. The county had 10 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases from Sunday, May 16, through Saturday, May 29.
Administrator Marlene Putman relayed during a community update June 1, one new recent death in the county, which brings the county to a total of four deaths. The individual was a 77-year-old man who tested positive April 24 and died April 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
“He did have underlying conditions,” Putman said. “COVID-19 was identified as contributing to his death.”
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson reported 249 hospitalizations of COVID-19 across Oregon, as of June 1. There were also 784 available ventilators in the state.
The health department’s emergency preparedness coordinator, Ed Colson, mentioned the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign Gov. Kate Brown announced May 21, encouraging Oregonians 12 years and older to get vaccinated for the chance to win money. Ages 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. There will also be one $1 million winner statewide and one $10,000 winner from each county in the state.
“All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the date of June 27 are going to be entered to win,” Colson said.
The drawing will take place June 28 and names will be announced the following week.
As of Wednesday, June 2, 62.1 percent of the county population have received at least one dose of the vaccine with a 65 percent goal to stay in Lower Risk. The state is at 65.8 percent vaccinated with a 70 percent goal in order for most restrictions to be lifted.
For the month of June, vaccines will be available at Tillamook County Community Health Centers, Colson said. Call 503-842-3914 to schedule. You can also talk with your health care provider to schedule a vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.