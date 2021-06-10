Tillamook County will remain in Lower Risk, effective Friday, June 11, to Thursday, June 17. Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, June 8, the county had nine new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases from Sunday, May 23, through Saturday, June 5.
“From the beginning of the pandemic – now remember this is from March 2020 – Tillamook County has had 672 cases, four deaths and 30 hospitalizations,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson reported 206 hospitalizations with COVID-19 across Oregon, as of June 8. There are 767 available ventilators in the state of Oregon. The Tillamook hospital has more than adequate personal protective equipment.
When Oregon reaches a first dose 70 percent statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 and older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. This includes mandates such as wearing masks and social distancing, as well as the lifting of vaccination verification in businesses.
The statewide vaccination rate is at 66.8 percent, as of Tuesday, June 8, Putman said. The county’s goal of 65 percent is currently at 62.8 percent. Around 480 first dose vaccinations are needed to reach the 65 percent goal.
“Our health center and public health, for the month of June, will be doing new appointments at the community health center, which is just right next door to our clinic,” Putman said. “We will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics will be held on Thursdays.”
These vaccines are by walk-in, but if you need or want to schedule an appointment, you can call the health center at 503-842-3914.
“Boosters will still be held at Tillamook County Fairgrounds,” Putman said of those who have received their first dose at the fairgrounds and are awaiting their second shot.
Tillamook County Creamery hosted a drive-in vaccine clinic with free ice cream Wednesday, June 9. The health center is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday, June 19, for walk-ins.
“All three vaccines will be available,” Putman said of the June 19 event.
People can also receive a vaccine through their health care provider or local pharmacy.
Those Tillamook County residents who went out of the county to get vaccinated are counted in the county’s vaccination rate, Putman said. The second doses are allocated mainly where the first dose was received. Those who received their first dose outside of the county and are struggling to receive a second dose should give the health department a call to schedule an appointment in the county.
