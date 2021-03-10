Tillamook County Health Department addressed the recent increasing COVID-19 cases in the county during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 10. As of March 10, Oregon Health Authority reports a total of 433 positive cumulative cases in the county.
“Limit your travel, wear a mask, stay six feet away from those not in your household, wash your hands or disinfect them frequently, as well as taking care of those surfaces you touch frequently,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
Putman said the health center continues to provide COVID-19 testing at their acute clinic, located at 2111 8th Street in Tillamook, at no cost. To schedule an appointment, call 503-842-3900.
With the number of positive cases, Tillamook County has moved to Moderate Risk, effective Friday, March 12. Changes from Lower Risk to Moderate Risk include limiting gathering size to eight for indoors and 10 people for outdoors, indoor capacity for churches and funeral homes are 50 percent or 150 people total and 250 people for outdoor services, offices are recommended to implement remote work if able, and outdoor recreation and fitness establishments and outdoor entertainment establishments have a max of 150 people.
“If cases decrease below 30 for the next two weeks, we’d be eligible to move back to Lower Risk,” Putman said. “Let's hope for that. It puts a lot of stress on our community, on our businesses, our restaurants, and the like.”
If cases decrease, Tillamook County may move down in risk level March 26.
As of March 5, 16.9 percent of the county’s population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, Putman said. This is one of the higher rates in the state.
“The vaccine partners – that includes the health center, Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic, and Nehalem Bay Fire District – continue to provide vaccinations weekly for all those who are eligible,” Putman said. “[Those eligible include] Phase 1A – that’s a whole bunch of people, including medical, people who are in group homes, people who have developmental disabilities, those types of things – and also Phase 1B, which is people 65 plus.”
Vaccine partners continue to provide vaccinations. They will start scheduling people 65 and older Monday, March 15.
“We are limited by the number of vaccine we have,” Putman said. “We have got a couple thousand people still in that 1B category of 65 plus.”
Staff from the health department or one of the vaccine partners will call those who have filled out the online eligibility form and get those people scheduled as soon as a vaccine is available. Putman said the best vaccine is the only that is most available. The county has been receiving the Moderna vaccine and recently received a small allocation of 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
For help filling out the eligibility form, call the health department’s vaccine line at 503-842-3914, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The COVID-19 vaccine eligibility form, offered in both English and Spanish, is available at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
