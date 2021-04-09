Tillamook County has moved to High Risk, effective Friday, April 9, through Thursday, April 22. The county had 65 cases over a two-week period, from March 21 through April 3, which would have moved the county to Extreme Risk, but Gov. Kate Brown announced a new statewide metric Tuesday, April 6, for counties to move to Extreme Risk: COVID-19 patients occupying at least 300 hospital beds in the region and a 15 percent increase in the seven-day average over the past week. Counties must also meet the county metrics for case rates and percent positivity.
“It does help that we’re not moving from Moderate to Extreme Risk,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 7. “It takes some pressure off our local businesses and restaurants.”
Specific impacts for moving into High Risk include: businesses operating with reduced hours, indoor social gatherings are decreased to six people; outdoor social gatherings are limited to eight people; indoor dining is available and not to exceed 25 percent capacity; indoor recreation and fitness establishments, and indoor entertainment establishments have a max of 25 percent capacity or 50 people; retail stores and indoor and outdoor shopping centers/malls have a max capacity of 50 percent and encourage curbside pickup; faith institutions have an indoor max of 25 percent capacity or 150 people with a 200 max for outdoor; offices should recommend remote work is able; and outdoor recreation and fitness establishments, and outdoor entertainment establishments have a max of 75 people.
Putman said Tillamook County has had 553 positive COVID-19 cases, to date. The county is at a steady increase, although should be staying at High Risk or moving down to Moderate Risk if cases decrease in two weeks.
Brown announced April 6 that all Oregonians over the age of 16 would be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 19. The health department is closely monitoring appointments that are available. There will be additional updates this week.
As of Thursday, April 8, the online scheduling tool showed appointments available as early as Tuesday, April 20.
COVID-19 testing is still available at no cost. Schedule an appointment by calling 503-842-3900.
People can register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the health center’s website at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
